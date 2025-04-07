Nolan explains reason for Tariqe Fosu's return to Cobblers squad for Nene derby

Tariqe Fosu

Kevin Nolan says Tariqe Fosu does have a future at Northampton – if he wants it – after the winger returned to matchday squad for Saturday’s Nene derby against Peterborough.

Despite being fit and available for selection, Fosu had been left out of the three previous squads for Town’s League One fixtures against Blackpool, Cambridge and Rotherham, with Nolan citing a lack of application in training as the main reason.

“We're putting more demands on Tariqe in training and his application has got to be better from my point of view,” said Nolan after the draw at Cambridge last weekend. “At this moment in time he's behind the lads who are on the bench and that’s why he's not making the squad."

However, the 29-year-old was back on the bench for Saturday’s trip to Peterborough United and he even made it onto the pitch, replacing Sam Hoskins with 18 minutes to go at London Road, as Cobblers hammered their rivals 4-0.

"Tariqe's been working really hard and he wants to be a part of this and part of the squad and the team,” said Nolan. “He's had a really good week of training and his attitude has been excellent. His application to want to do it and work hard has been really good and you get your rewards when you do that.”

Fosu is one of a whole host of players who are out of contract in the summer, and when asked if he has a future at Sixfields beyond this season, Nolan responded: “They all have a future and they all have an opportunity between now and the end of the season. There's a lot of players out of contract this summer but it's not something we've looked at because there's plenty of work still to do.

"There's five games left and I want to get as many points as we can from those five games and keep looking up the table. If we do that, hopefully I can then persuade the owners and the chairman and the board to give me a bit more money in the summer!”