Nolan explains meaning behind taking his shoes off after Orient and Exeter wins

Kevin Nolan holds his shoe aloft after Saturday's win at Leyton Orient. Picture: Pete Norton

Kevin Nolan says he wants Cobblers fans to ‘know how much it means to me to be Northampton manager’ after he once again took his shoes off at the end of Saturday’s victory at Leyton Orient.

Nolan waved his footwear in front of the West Stand at Sixfields to celebrate last week’s first win of the season against Exeter City, and he did the same again after Cobblers beat Orient in front of over 1,000 jubilant travelling fans at Brisbane Road.

The players also celebrated by banging their boots against the dressing room wall (video below), akin to the tradition set by Northampton Saints, and it’s a deliberate ploy by Nolan to try and build the togetherness, unity and connection between players, staff and supporters.

"I want to get that togetherness and build on the connection we have with the fans,” said Nolan. “I want them to be with us all the way and they were fantastic on Saturday. To have over 1,000 is true testament to them and their support.

"We need them to stay with us throughout the season because we're going to go through tough moments, even in that second half when we had to suffer, they were singing all the way through and they really helped the lads get through it.

"I want them to know how much it means to me to be Northampton manager. We want to perform above our station and to go places like Leyton Orient and give them a game and I think that's what the lads are showing.

"We don’t stop here but I'm really proud and we need to enjoy these moments because it's what you work all week for and we want that togetherness. That's important to me. I've been part of many dressing rooms and togetherness can get you a long way because it makes you want to go that little bit further for your mate.

" I thought you saw that on Saturday – the blocks, the tackles, the work ethic. The lads finishing the game came on and did a really good job as well. It was really pleasing.”

Nolan would quite happily take any kind of victory – but he especially loves 1-0 wins away from home.

"I'm delighted with another clean sheet because that always gives you an opportunity and 1-0 wins on the road are always very pleasing for me,” he added.

"You know you have to suffer but it gives you a true reflection of your team and what the players are about because you have to go through it and when you come through those moments it's a very nice feeling.”