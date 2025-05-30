Nolan explains circumstances behind Pinnock and McGowan's exits from Cobblers

Kevin Nolan, Aaron McGowan and Mitch Pinnock

Kevin Nolan has explained the circumstances behind both Mitch Pinnock and Aaron McGowan deciding not to stay at Northampton.

The long-serving pair, who played nearly 350 times for the club between them, were offered new contracts at the end of last season but neither have accepted, citing family reasons.

On Pinnock, who made exactly 200 appearances for Northampton, Nolan said: "Mitch had a fantastic season, he played every week but we haven’t been able to reach an agreement. He agreed we made him a fantastic offer but for family reasons he will be heading closer to home.

"Family is a big part of any decision and if you get something that suits you better closer to home it is a big pull and he leaves with our best wishes. He has been a fantastic servant to the club and we wish him well. We part on good terms.”

On McGowan, who was Town’s captain for the second half of the season, Nolan said: "I spoke with Aaron and he was brilliant for us. His wife and newborn live in Liverpool and having spoken with his family it will be a lot to take on a new contract with us and it would make it 6 years away from his family if he was to stay here. He said the offer we made was really good but at this stage of his life he wants to be somewhere where he can go home every night to see his family grow up and I fully understand that.

"With both players it is nothing to do with the club or the offers, it is location and we part on excellent terms and wish both players all the very best and I can’t thank either player enough and those lads know they can pick up the phone to me any time if they need anything."