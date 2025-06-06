Nolan expects Guthrie to be back 'sooner rather than later'

Jon Guthrie

Kevin Nolan expects Jon Guthrie to return ‘sooner rather than later’ after admitting it was ‘really important’ to him to keep his skipper at Sixfields next season.

Although the 32-year-old is currently sidelined by an ACL injury suffered on New Year’s Day, he’s seen as a key figure by Nolan and was always going to be offered a new deal at the end of the season, one which he has since accepted.

Guthrie is not due to return until autumn at the earliest but he’s making good progress and will step up his recovery when Cobblers return for the first day of pre-season at the end of June.

"It was really important to me to keep Jon at the club and we are delighted he has signed a new deal,” said Nolan. “I spoke to Jon at the end of the season and then again a few days before we got the deal done and it's great that he's decided to join us for another season.

"We are looking forward to getting him back fit and ready, and when he is back, we will make sure he is ready to go. I'm expecting him to be back sooner rather than later but we won't be pushing him too much and we'll have to be patient because we can't risk anything with the injury he's had. He has to be 100 per cent and that'll be a decision for myself, Jon and the medical staff.

"But even before he is back fit, he will a big part of what we do from day one of pre-season whether that be on or off the pitch. He's the club captain and he'll be around the new lads and he'll be driving everything from the dressing room.

"He's working his socks off and I'm delighted he's staying and I'm looking forward to woking with Jon. We were just starting to build a relationship when he suffered his injury.”