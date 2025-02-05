Nik Tzanev

Kevin Nolan says the goalkeeping shirt is currently Nik Tzanev’s to lose after hailing the New Zealander’s ‘magnificent’ performances in recent weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Burge was first-choice under previous boss Jon Brady and started the first 17 league games of the season but he has not featured since suffering an injury at the end of November.

In the meantime, Tzanev has come in and performed well, particularly in recent weeks. He was man of the match in the 0-0 draw at Wycombe and backed that up with strong performances against Bolton and Huddersfield. As a result, Burge, now back from injury, has had to make do with a place on the bench for the last four matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nolan said: “I think it must be something from before where Burge was number one and Tzanev was number two but I don’t get that because when you have two quality goalkeepers, they will always be fighting and I want them to keep fighting each other.

"I want Burgey to push him as much as he can but the problem we’ve had with Burgey is that he was out for a long time and I don’t want to just throw him in. He hasn't had a game for a long time.

"He’s still feeling his injury a little bit up until last week so we have to be careful with these decisions. But what I will say is that Tanz has been magnificent since I’ve come in and he’s really took on what I’ve asked and he wants to do well and he wants to get better.

"At this moment in time, he has the jersey but who knows in the future. I just want them to keep fighting like I do with every player on the pitch. Respect each other but push each other because that’s how you get better and that’s how you become more successful.”