Nolan 'delighted' with 'massive point' for Cobblers against Stockport County

Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan was 'delighted’ with what he saw from his players after they earned a ‘massive point’ against fourth-placed Stockport County on Tuesday.

Town were unquestionably the better side for more than an hour at Sixfields and Terry Taylor’s deflected first half free-kick had them on course for a surprising but deserved victory.

Stockport’s quality eventually told though and they finished strong, almost winning it once Benony Andresson had brilliantly headed them level, with goalkeeper Lee Burge coming to Town’s rescue on three separate occasions late on.

"I'm delighted,” said Nolan. “You've got to respect the point, as I said on Saturday, but I am a bit disappointed for the lads because their goal came out of nowhere really.

"But that's what they possess. They've spent big money in this league and they can bring on that quality. For any team to win seven out of nine is no mean feat but I thought we more than matched them.

"They had their spell after the goal but the lads really dug in. They got a lift from the goal and our lads and the crowd got a bit anxious but I thought the boys recovered really well and Burgey’s pulled off some fantastic saves, which is brilliant for him.

"We're always disappointed not to win after going 1-0 up but I think a draw overall was probably fair and I’m really happy with what I've seen tonight. It’s a massive point for us.”