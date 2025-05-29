Jack Burroughs

Kevin Nolan says new recruit Jack Burroughs will bring ‘pace, athleticism and versatility’ to the Cobblers after his signing was confirmed on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old Scottish defender, who can play at full-back and in midfield, has put pen to paper on a two-year deal after he was unveiled as Northampton’s second summer signing, following Jack Perkins.

Nolan said: “Jack is a player we’ve admired for a while and this is a signing we are very pleased to make. He has qualities that fit with what we are looking for. He brings pace and athleticism, versatility, he is good on the ball and has a very good attitude. We believe he’ll be a valuable addition to our squad and we believe he can have an impact here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While he is mainly a right-back or right wing-back, he can also play on the left side or in midfield too and from our meetings with him, his determination and ambition to do well here was clear. We think he is a good age and has a good range of experience of playing in the Championship, in a side that were battling at the top of League One and in Scotland and in European competition too.

“He had other offers and other interest so it is a feather in our cap that we have been able to bring him to Sixfields.”