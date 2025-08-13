Nolan confirms reason for subs in Saints tie
Conor McCarthy and Elliott List both played well in the first half but they were withdrawn at the break, replaced by Jack Burroughs and Ethan Wheatley, before Jordan Willis and Cameron McGeehan made way for Michael Forbes and Terry Taylor just after the hour mark.
"I'm delighted that everyone came through OK and there were no injuries,” said Nolan. “All of the changes were planned. We got real good minutes into the lads that needed minutes but we also made sure we did the right things by the boys because we don't want to push them too hard with the week we have coming up.
"I'm really pleased with how the lads who came in did and the temp didn't drop after the substitutions. When you make changes, it can sometimes go the other way and you lose a bit of momentum but Ethan carried on what Listy was doing and Jack Burroughs carried on what Conor was doing. There ar a lot of positives for us.”