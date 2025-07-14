Nolan confirms Northampton did make a bid to sign Ben Perry from Nottingham Forest this summer

Ben Perry

Kevin Nolan has confirmed that Cobblers did make an offer to sign Ben Perry from Nottingham Forest earlier this summer.

The 20-year-old was excellent for Town after joining on loan at the end of the January transfer window and Nolan made no attempt to hide his desire to bring the tenacious young midfielder back to Sixfields for the 2025/26 season.

Cobblers spoke to Forest about a permanent move but the clubs could not agree a deal and Nolan subsequently moved onto other targets, leaving Perry to join League Two Colchester United on a three-year deal last week.

"We were interested in Ben,” Nolan confirmed. “We put an offer in earlier in the summer which we felt was suitable for the club and was right for the player but it didn't match Forest's valuation of him and unfortunately he's gone somewhere else.

"I'm very surprised he's dropped down a league, I must admit, but I wish him all the best. He's a great kid and has a great attitude and I loved working with him and I hope he does well next season and gets to where he wants to be.”