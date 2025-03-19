Nolan: Cobblers are a club on the up after record Sixfields crowd for Birmingham draw

Parts of the East Stand were in operation for the first time on Saturday

Kevin Nolan firmly believes Cobblers are a club heading in the right direction after the East Stand finally opened its doors on Saturday.

The club are required to stage a gradual opening of the new facilities, a process which began against Birmingham on Saturday when the general admission seats, first floor lounge and boardroom and second floor executive boxes were all open for the first time. Over the coming weeks, other parts of the new stand will open up, including the new wheelchair viewing area and the concourse.

A record attendance for Sixfields, just shy of 8,000, witnessed Town’s 1-1 draw with Birmingham, with Nolan saying: "I must mention the fans because they were brilliant on Saturday and it's massive for us to to have them behind us.

"I was told it's the biggest crowd at Sixfields and it was a monumental effort from them. I was so pleased to hear them singing and getting behind the boys and helping us get over the line because we're all in this together and we want to keep moving this club forward and keep looking forward.

"It's testament to Kelvin (Thomas), the owners and James (Whiting). Everyone works tirelessly behind the scenes and they've obviously given me the opportunity to be manager and trusted me and given me a chance to be back in the game. We're all trying to move the club forward and this is another step in the right direction and it's fantastic for the town. Now we want to make sure the fans keep coming back.”

Skipper Aaron McGowan relished both the challenge of facing Birmingham's star-studded attack and the atmosphere at Sixfields during Saturday’s draw.

He said: "I love that sort of game and I love it when there's a bit of adversity and the fans are behind you. I saw it was the biggest crowd at Sixfields and that tells me that we have something good going at this club and we're moving in the right direction.

"The fans have taken to me in my time here and I've taken to them. I think they get me and it's been a good working relationship and long may it continue. Sixfields is the sort of crowd that love it when people give their all for the shirt and at the moment we don’t have one or two standouts, we have 20 lads who are proving they are all there for each other and it's such a good place to play for your football.”