Nolan challenges Cobblers to put a 'dent' in Wrexham's promotion charge

Kevin Nolan has full belief that his players are capable of matching and potentially even bettering Wrexham when the promotion hopefuls visit Sixfields this weekend (12.30pm kick-off).

The big-spending Welsh club, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are well-placed to make it three promotions in three years, currently third in League One and four points off the top two.

They were comfortable 4-1 winners over Jon Brady’s Cobblers earlier in the season but Nolan is feeling confident going into Saturday’s reverse fixture at Sixfields.

He said: "Wrexham know how to mix it up and Phil Parkinson has been around a long time and he's a very wise manager. We need to match them on the day and execute our game plan.

"What the owners have done there is amazing and they want promotion again so they'll come here and be expecting to win. It's up to us put a dent in that and we have to show how important it is to us and I'm confident in my lads.

"We are facing some top players but we can't be fazed by any of that. It's 11 v 11 and we need to look at ourselves and be confident in what we're doing. Sixfields is our home and we have to make it as uncomfortable as we can for Wrexham and for any team that comes to us.

"They will get our total respect but we want to beat them and we want to be celebrating with our fans. It's a big test and one I'm thoroughly looking forward to. The challenge is to make it three wins out of three."

Cobblers should be in good spirits for tomorrow’s game after coming off an excellent, if hard-fought, 1-0 win at Mansfield.

Nolan added: "We're trying to build robustness in the squad and build belief in each other and you saw that at Mansfield because you need your mates to help each other. They helped each other out, they made blocks, headed the ball, got on seconds.

"We could have made it easier for ourselves but we dug in and I can't ask for anything more. Out of possession the players are doing really well and they seem to have got it nailed down. I'm looking forward now to getting better with the ball when we turn it over."