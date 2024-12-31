Nolan 'can't wait' for his first Sixfields experience as Cobblers boss

Kevin Nolan and John Marquis

Kevin Nolan ‘can’t wait’ for his first Sixfields experience as Cobblers manager when Stevenage visit on New Year’s Day.

The new Town boss has taken charge of two games so far, both on the road, but tomorrow he will walk out at Sixfields for the first time.

"I can't wait,” he said. “I haven't actually been over there yet. I'll probably get the lads to take me over just so I can get familiar with it before Wednesday. We'll be back in tomorrow (Monday) with the lads and we'll make sure they recover well and they do the work and then we'll move on and we're ready for what will be another tough encounter.

"The players have really responded to me since I came in. They are trying to get to know me and they have been a joy to work with but the hard work is only just starting for them. It was a good point at Shrewsbury but now it's all about turning our attention to a tough game against Stevenage.”

Stevenage had been sliding down the League One table but three wins in their last five, including against Cobblers in Jon Brady’s last game at the start of December, has propelled them into mid-table.

Nolan added: "Alex Revell is another mate of mine, I know quite a few people in the game! I’m not sure why we keep doing it but we love it. It's my first home and I'm really looking forward to seeing all the fans.

"They were excellent at Shrewsbury and they stayed after the game for the lads, which shows just how much this club means to them. I want them to be proud of our team and that's what I'm here to do and hopefully that's what you'll see in the coming weeks."