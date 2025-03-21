Nolan 'can't speak highly enough' of Sam Hoskins ahead of 'great achievement'

Sam Hoskins

Kevin Nolan ‘can’t speak highly enough’ of Sam Hoskins as Town's long-serving forward closes in on yet another landmark.

The versatile wide man, who joined the club way back in 2015, will move to third on the all-time list of Cobblers appearance makers should he, as expected, feature against Blackpool this weekend. It would be his 413th appearance, taking him past former goalkeeper Peter Gleasure. Next on the list is current assistant boss Ian Sampson (449). Hoskins, now 32, is also only five away from hitting a century of goals for the club.

"You can't speak highly enough of Sam and how he goes about his business,” said Nolan. “The reason he's up there is down to how he conducts himself every day. He does the right things in the gym and he does the right things on the pitch and he's keen to learn and he's always smiling.

"He has a nice demeanour about him and I'm delighted for him. It's a great achievement for anyone to play that many games over your career and he still has a lot left in him.

"He's a proper one-club man. I know he hasn't come through the academy here but you can see the love that the fans have for him and what he has for the fans and they've been brilliant since I've come in.

"Seeing that relationship with the fans is great and I'm delighted for him. Long may it continue because he'll do anything you ask of him. Any task, any position, it's a thumbs up and a smile and he just gets on with it and does it brilliantly. He's seven out of 10 every week wherever you play him and if he's not seven, he's eight or nine out of 10. Not many players can do that and be that consistent – that's the biggest compliment I can pay him."