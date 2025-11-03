Kevin Nolan

Cobblers players were accused of an ‘unacceptable’ failing by their exasperated manager in Saturday’s defeat to Oldham – a lack of desire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Playing against a team ranked 26 places below them in the pyramid at kick-off, Town were miles off it in the first half at Boundary Park as Michael Mellon’s quickfire double punished lax defending and effectively killed the tie before it had even begun.

The visitors continued to struggle in the second half, highlighted by Mellon’s third, and Nolan pulled no punches in the angriest post-match interview he has carried out since taking charge of Cobblers 10 months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They ran harder than us and that's unacceptable,” said Nolan. “I can't sugercoat it because everyone has seen it for themselves.

"It's not about decisions or anything else. It's about mentality because they wanted it more than us. How many times did they have lads running back harder than us? How many times did they win the 50-50s and second balls? We showed the players what Oldham are about all week and they knew how to handle them and how to hurt them but we haven't executed anything today.

"When we did do some half decent work, we got into some good positions and we got a goal from it. It was something we worked on in the week in terms of putting the ball into the back post and people getting into the box and we score. But we didn’t do it anywhere near enough.”

Tom Eaves, who watched the first 64 minutes from the bench before coming on, echoed his manager’s sentiments, saying: “I think we all know it was mainly a desire thing today. That's what it felt like watching from the sidelines and we know it’s not good enough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nolan was reluctant to use injuries as an excuse after eight players were absent for the trip north. Nesta Guinness-Walker also came off with a shoulder issue in the second half.

"Of course you miss players but injuries are just one of those things,” Nolan added. “Everyone will have injuries throughout the season and the lads who step in have to show what they've got and they didn't do that, especially in the first half.”