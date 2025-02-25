Nolan calls for players and staff to be more 'calm' in pressure situations after 'sloppy' finish to Rovers win

Kevin Nolan and Colin Calderwood

Kevin Nolan has called for more calm, both from his players and staff, after a ‘sloppy’ end to Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Bristol Rovers.

After turning the game around with two goals in 17 minutes from Dara Costelloe and Nesta Guinness-Walker, things got a messy in the closing stages at Sixfields, although Rovers never really threatened an equaliser.

Calmness was the message from Nolan on the touchline, both when Cobblers fell behind early in the second half and again when they were trying to see the game out.

Nolan said: "I was asking for calm on the side of the pitch because we didn't have to go and win the game straight after we conceded. There was a lot of time to go and we just had to keep playing the way we did in the first half. Tzans (Nik Tzanev) pulled off another good save just before we scored and those are the little moments that we need to get right because that could easily have been 2-0 and then it's a mountain to climb.

"These lads have been brilliant and they deserved the win today but I did think we got a little bit sloppy and in the last five minutes we need to be more calm, not only on the pitch but also on the sidelines because I don't want that to boil over and seep into the team. I don't want to show any nervousness and it's important to stay calm but I'm delighted to put another win on the board and I was really pleased with a lot of our play.”

Nolan was full of praise for Burnley loanee Costelloe, adding: "I thought Dara was excellent again today and it's testament to him and how hard he works. I was delighted when I saw that it was him who scored the goal. It was great work by Max Dyche, he didn't give it up and he put it into a great area, and Dara's in there to finish it. Hopefully that's one of many and I really believe it will be.

"I watched Dara play for Accrington and he was so close to scoring more goals. We watched him and studied him and it's always pleasing when you bring someone in and they get off to a flying start. I thought he was excellent last week and he had a chance to score then, which he struck really well, but today he got his goal and he got us back into the game.”