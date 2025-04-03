Nolan: Burge had every right to give team-mates 'a lot of heat' at half-time of Rotherham defeat

Lee Burge

Kevin Nolan says goalkeeper Lee Burge would have had every right to give his team-mates ‘a lot of heat’ at half-time of Tuesday's 2-0 defeat to Rotherham.

The Town stopper effectively kept his side in the game with a number of first half saves, but ultimately he was let down by those in front of him as poor defending allowed Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Sam Nombe to ease Rotherham to a comfy away win.

Nolan said: "Rotherham didn't have to work hard and that's where the disappointment comes from. It was how easy we gifted them chances and if it wasn't for Burgey we could have been three or four down at half-time. I said that to the group at half-time. If I was him, I would have been giving a lot of players a lot of heat and they certainly would have heard my voice.

"I don't think Burgey had to make a save in the second half until late on when the game went flat and we had to try and do something, but even when we're on top, I don't feel we're putting their goalkeeper under enough pressure.

"Even if we are in control, we seem to throw it back over to them and we give a silly ball away and they have a counter-attack from nothing. It's just happening too many times and that's something we'll look at over the next 48 hours.

"It is what it is. We knew it would be tough but all the same messages from me are down there with the players. We can all be disappointed and angry and upset, and we're not happy with what's gone on, but one thing I want is that the players make sure they bounce back and keep believing in what we're doing.”