Nolan blown away by the support he's received from 'brilliant' Cobblers fans

Kevin Nolan enjoyed his first win!

Kevin Nolan admits he has been ‘so surprised’ by just how much Cobblers fans have got behind both him and the team after thanking them for their ‘brilliant’ support at Burton on Saturday.

After the damp squib of Nolan's first game against Reading, Town’s supporters came out in their numbers at Shrewsbury and then again on the road to Burton, where they roared their side onto a brilliant battling win.

The away end was in fine voice throughout and Sam Hoskins’ 86th minute goal led to some jubilant scenes behind the goal before Nolan and the players celebrated with gusto at full-time.

Nolan said: "I got sucked into the celebrations a little bit! But that was for the fans and I'm delighted for them. I don't mean this in a bad way at all but I've been so surprised by how well we’ve been supported and how they've been behind us since I came in.

"I know it's easy to say but they have been brilliant. I'm not on any form of social media but my boy and my brother tell me about it and they've shown me the response I've had on there and it's fantastic and I thank them for that support.

"The boys need them and we need them and we're delighted that they went home from Burton in a great mood. They were still singing when they were walking out and this is what we want to do – give them special days.”

McGowan added: “I thought the fans were probably the best I've seen them all season. They were outstanding and I'd really like to thank them for that. The changing room was bouncing afterwards.”