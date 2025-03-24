Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan felt poor decision-making and an inability to ‘execute’ the game plan were among the reasons for Saturday’s out-of-sorts performance against Blackpool.

After a good run of form which saw Cobblers take five points from games against Birmingham City, Stockport County and Leyton Orient, Nolan’s men were well below-par in losing 2-0 to Steve Bruce’s mid-table Seasiders at Sixfields.

Town struggled to sustain pressure and create any meaningful chances throughout the contest while Blackpool’s quick and physical forward line proved too much for the back three to handle, with Ashley Fletcher and Niall Ennis the men on target.

"We just didn't sustain any attacks,” admitted Nolan. “We would have an attack and then it sort of fizzled out and there was never really a spell where you felt we had a grip of the game. We'd have a shot and then that would be over when what we needed to do was to recycle the ball and sustain attacks.

"I asked for a lot of width today but I didn't feel we had that. There were things we spoke about during the week but we just didn't execute as well as we have done in the last few weeks and that's why we didn't get the performance or result that we wanted.

"They leave spaces in behind and I thought you've got to put it in behind to open up those spaces but we just got that wrong. The decision-making was off. Sometimes we went long when we didn't need to go long and a shorter pass was on. Too many players were below par compared to where they've been and that's why the performance wasn't there."

Nolan will use the defeat as an opportunity to learn, adding: “It’s just one loss and sometimes these things happen. We've more than matched almost everyone we've played.

"This is one where we need to take a bit of learning but it's no mean feat to beat Blackpool. They've lost two in 17, which is a fantastic effort in this league, so it was never going to be easy. I'm just disappointed because I felt we didn't turn up. But sometimes that is going to happen.”