Nolan believes Vale will bring 'something different' as striker signs Cobblers deal

New Cobblers signing Jack Vale celebrates scoring for Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup at Stockport last season

Boss Kevin Nolan has revealed new signing Jack Vale has been on the Cobblers' 'radar for a while'.

The former Blackburn Rovers front man has put pen to paper on a deal that will see him stay at Sixfields until the end of the current season.

The 24-year-old has been without a club since his release from Ewood Park in the summer, but has been training with the Cobblers for the past few weeks and is already well integrated into life at Sixfields.

And Nolan believes the 6ft 1in striker will bring quality, and something a little different, to his team's attacking unit.

"We are delighted to have Jack on board," said the Cobblers boss.

"We have taken our time over this move because we wanted to make sure we got the right one in, but Jack is someone who has been on our radar for a while.

"He has been in training with us over the last few weeks and he has done well.

"You can see he will add something different for us and be a good foil for the other attacking players we have.

"Jack was highly rated at Blackburn and you can see the technical ability he has. We feel he can help us and we can help him.

"There is no doubting his ability, what we need to do is build his game time up to get him to the levels of the rest of the squad but we are sure he will be a good addition for us."