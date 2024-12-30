Nolan believes former Cobbler should have been sent off during Shrewsbury draw
The former Cobblers player, who had opened the scoring before Cameron McGeehan equalised, caught Baldwin in the face in the final minute of normal time, forcing the centre-back, only on for another substitute – Liam McCarron – minutes earlier, to be replaced himself with ‘blurred vision’.
Pierre was not even booked, referee Seb Stockbridge appeared to caution the wrong player, and when the Shrewsbury man committed a similar foul in stoppage-time, he received a yellow card but not a red.
"The referee has missed one,” said Nolan. “Aaron Pierre is really lucky to stay on the pitch because he's caught him. It's a high elbow. I don't think I've seen anyone yellow carded for a high elbow.
"I was bewildered by that and then he didn't book Aaron, he booked another player. It was strange. And then Aaron does go and get booked and it should be a second yellow. I was a bit disappointed with that.
"I don't want to see players get sent off but I want to be able to protect my players and Jack has got a bit of blurred vision.”
Nolan was particularly pleased with his side’s response to going 1-0 down after Cameron McGeehan equalised almost immediately.
He dded: "I wanted a clean sheet but I said to the lads that if we go 1-0 down, we stay in the game and we make sure we don't concede a second or a third like we have been doing.
"I was pleased and proud of the boys for the way they responded. It was a fantastic free-kick by Samy (Chouchane) and a lovely finish. Cam and I have had a little chat and he's done it all of his career and he's a pleasure to work with.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.