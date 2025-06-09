Nolan believes ‘fantastic’ Fitzsimons ‘deserves’ another crack at the EFL with Cobblers

Ross Fitzsimons in action during Chesterfield's FA Cup first round win over the Cobblers in 2022 (Picture: Pete Norton)

Kevin Nolan believes goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons 'deserves' another crack at playing in the Football League.

The 31-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year deal at the Cobblers, joining from Scunthorpe United who he helped to promotion from the Vanarama National League North last season.

He kept an impressive 27 clean sheets in 44 starts for the Iron as they went up to the National League via the play-offs, along with champions Brackley Town.

Londoner Fitzsimons played under Nolan in the 2018/19 season when he was manager at Notts County, but in the past few years has been operating at National League level with the Magpies and then Chesterfield, before making the switch to Scunthorpe.

He has played just shy of 200 senior games in a career that began as a trainee at Crystal Palace, and Nolan feels he is just the type of player and character needed to compete with Lee Burge and youngster James Dadge for a starting place at Sixfields.

"Ross is a goalkeeper I know all about," said Nolan.

"He did really well for me at Notts County and I know how he works, what makes him tick and how to get the best out of him.

“His performances last season were fantastic, he broke all sorts of records and picked up the goalkeeper of the year Award at the National League Awards, which says all you need to know about how well he did and he deserves this opportunity.

"He is here to challenge, support and work with Lee Burge and James Dadge, and to be part of a strong goalkeeping unit.

"He is another good character to add to the dressing room which is important.”

Fitzsimons becomes the Cobblers’ fourth signing of the summer, following on from the captures of Jack Perkins, Jack Burroughs and Kamarai Swyer.