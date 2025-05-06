Nolan and Fosu to have 'honest conversation' after out-of-contract winger scores on final day
The 29-year-old set pulses racing when he first joined Northampton on a free transfer towards the end of last summer, producing a series of impressive, match-winning early-season performances, but injury and inconsistency has since blighted his time at Sixfields.
The former Charlton and Brentford man’s quality has never been in doubt and he showed that with his performance against Wigan on Saturday. However, having been dropped by Nolan for a perceived lack of ‘application’ last month, and with his contract now up, he faces an uncertain future.
"Tariqe's a character and he scored a fantastic goal,” said Nolan. “We know the quality he's got but he's probably not shown it as much as he would have wanted and what we expect. It's a conversation we'll have and we'll be honest with each other, as we have been since I came in.
"I've been honest with him and he's been honest with me and there'll be a conversation. He knew exactly where I stood with him and his attitude and application over the last month or so, after we left him out, has been tremendous and I've been really pleased with that."
Meanwhile, prior to Sunday’s awards night, Nolan spoke of his gratitude towards Cobblers fans for the support they’ve given him, adding: "I thank the fans again because they were excellent again and I've had some nice messages and compliments for the position we're in.
"I'll enjoy the next 24 hours and I’m really looking forward to the end-of-season awards. It should be a great night and a chance for everyone to enjoy themselves and celebrate, everyone at the club deserves that opportunity, but then it's back down to business because we've got a lot of work to do."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.