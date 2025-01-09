Nolan admits 'overinflated' squad and injuries might force Cobblers to leave players unregistered for rest of season

Kevin Nolan

Cobblers may be forced not to register some of their players for the rest of the season due to an ‘overinflated’ squad, a consequence of the club’s unprecedented injury problems.

Town have used 33 players this season, the most in League One, and before Martyn Waghorn mutually terminated his contract last month, their squad was at its maximum limit.

Registration rules are suspended in January as clubs buy and sell players but squads are limited to 22 from February onwards until the end of the season, not including players aged 21 or younger.

With so many players still injured, plus Nolan’s desire to make additions in the transfer window, Town might have no choice but to have players under contract who are not registered to play.

"That's the reality of where we're at,” said Nolan. “There's no denying that we probably have an overinflated squad and we have a lot of players in the building at this moment in time.

"That's something which will be addressed as we go on and we have more transfer windows. It's always difficult in January, especially when you have a lot of injuries and you're trying to move players on. I've not seen most of these lads. I've only seen them from past games – 16 games ago, 10 games ago. I've not seen them on the grass so it's really difficult to make decisions on people.

"What we will do is make the best decision for the club and for us as a squad. If we bring in two or three this month and we don't get rid of anyone, then we just have to be fine with that. I've got to work with that and make sure it works for us until the end of the season and then that's when we will have decisions to make because a lot of players are out of contract.

"We have spoken briefly about it as staff and Kelvin (Thomas) and the board and that's how it's been relayed to me – we're not trying to push people out of the door but if someone gets an offer and we feel it's right, we'll give them the opportunity to go and talk to people.

"But at this moment, we are where we are and we just have to concentrate on the players who are available for Saturday. The injured players will get the support they need to be back as soon as possible to help the squad."