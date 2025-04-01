Nolan admits he's had to change his thinking for Rotherham United game after Steve Evans sacking

Kevin Nolan and his coaching staff watch on at Cambridge

Kevin Nolan admits he has been forced to rethink his approach to Tuesday’s home game against Rotherham United following the sacking of Steve Evans.

The experienced Scot was relieved of his duties on Sunday, 24 hours after Rotherham were hammered 4-0 by struggling Crawley Town. Matt Hamshaw, who spent several years working as a coach under Paul Warne at the Millers, has returned to the club as interim manager until the end of the season.

"The preparation has got to change because they’ve made a change and brought in Matt Hamshaw in and I know him well,” said Nolan. “I’m expecting them to have a bounce but it’s up to us to deal with that. He won’t have much time on the training ground but he’ll make sure they’re well prepared for us.

"We’ve got to make sure we execute our game plan and if we do that, we give ourselves a great chance. The important game is always the next one, it doesn’t matter if you’re home or away, and we want to instil a winning mentality at Sixfields. We have to make sure teams know they’re in for a game when they come to us.

"We were disappointed with our last home game so it’s about changing that and getting back to winning ways. We’ve drawn four of the last six and I certainly felt we deserved more than the point we got in a couple of those games. But we always respect the point.”