Kevin Nolan did not plan to play three at the back when he first took charge of the Cobblers – but he has no designs on changing any time soon following the success he’s had with the system.

Nolan initially wanted to play with a back four but a number of injuries, specifically the season-ending one suffered by captain Jon Guthrie, forced him to go to a back three, and he’s stuck with it ever since.

Cobblers have predominantly played in a 3-4-3 shape in recent games with two of Akin Odimayo, Tyler Magloire, Nesta Guinness-Walker or Aaron McGowan either side of Max Dyche at the back, Ben Perry and Terry Taylor in midfield, and then Cameron McGeehan and one of Tariqe Fosu, Sam Hoskins or Tyler Roberts supporting Dara Costelloe in attack. Hoskins and Mitch Pinnock have mostly played at wing-back.

"It's not a system I have played too much before,” admitted Nolan. “I wanted to play with a back four, a two and a three and then a one up front and that's what I looked at when we first came in but we were made to go to the three when we lost Jon early on.

"We can see with the personnel that I've taken over that this formation probably suits the players and I've had to adapt my methods to a system that I wasn't familiar with.

"But I've been around the game a long time and I've been surprised and pleased with how the lads have taken on the information. They've taken to the system so well and I do think it fits the current squad really well.

"As a coach you need to adapt and you always have to want to get better. You can't just go in and say 'I'm playing this system no matter what' and then put round pegs in square holes. You have to adapt and that's what we've done and the lads have responded fantastically."