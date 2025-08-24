Jack Perkins came off with injury early in the second half

Kevin Nolan gave an update on the state of various players following Saturday’s win over Exeter City.

Ethan Wheatley and Jack Perkins both required treatment before being withdrawn and they were followed off by Nesta Guinness-Walker. Conor McCarthy was seen limping in the final stages but Cobblers had already used their three substitution windows, while fellow defender Michael Forbes, who had started the previous four league games this season, dropped to the bench and did not come on.

After goalscorer Wheatley declared himself ‘all good’ in his post-match interview, adding that he expects to be fit for Northampton’s next fixture, Nolan addressed concerns over a number of other players.

"We had to be very careful with Michael Forbes today because it’s a three-game week that’s tough for him,” explained Nolan. “He’s coming back from injuries so we’re managing him. Conor was limping towards the end and Nesta’s only just coming back so he’s another one we’re having to manage.

"I think they’ll all be OK. We’re still early in the season so we don’t want to risk anyone and I felt confident in the subs we made. I thought Jack (Perkins) was fantastic and he countered their threat really well and he was good on the ball. It was a blow to take him off when we did but we’ll see how he is.

“I was really pleased with Nesta as well but we’re still bringing him up to speed, slowly but surely, and Tom Eaves was sharp and bright when he came on. We’ve got a lot of work into him in the last two weeks and he looks in really good shape. That’s another big positive.”