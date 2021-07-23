Nod to Northampton's shoe-making history in new hummel Cobblers home kit

The new Cobblers home shirt modelled by (from left) Sam Hoskins, Shaun McWillams and Abbie Brewin

The new jersey is mainly claret with the distinctive white hummel trimming, but a closer look reveals the bespoke detail that will catch the eye of Town fans.

That's because the fabric used for the shirt incorporates a brogue pattern detail, connecting the new strip to the shoe-making history of Northampton.

The Cobblers will wear the shirt for the first time in Saturday's pre-season friendly with Birmingham City which is the headline event of the club's family fun day at Sixfields.

The new shirt incorporates a brogue shoe style detail in the fabric

Fans in the stands will be able to show off the new kit as well if they wish, as the new short will be on sale from the club store from 10am on Saturday.

A club statement reads: "The classic claret shirt with elegant white trim and hummel branding uses a fabric that incorporates a brogue detail connecting the shirt to the proud history of the town of Northampton.

"The new shirt will be on sale from the club store from 10am on Saturday and can also be ordered online now via ntfcstore.com

"The away shirt will also be on sale in store from Saturday, and any click and collect orders (once your confirmation email is received) can be made from Sixfields from 10am on Saturday onwards.

The shirt has the classic hummel emblem down the sleeves

"As with the recently revealed away shirt, each shirt this season is made from Eco8 material, a high-tech polyester made from up to 8 recycled plastic bottles.

"Adult shirts retail at £45, with junior away shirts available at £40.

"The 2021/22 playing kit will carry the logos of the University of Northampton and LCS Ltd as well as the club’s new back of shirt sponsor, The Memento Group, and a formal announcement about the club's partnership with The Memento Group will be made in due course.

"The players will be wearing the new home kit in Saturday's pre-season fixture against Birmingham City."

the new hummel kit features white shorts

Preceeding that clash with the Blues is the Northampton Town Family Fun Day, and admission to that is free!

Activities begin at noon, with fun and games for all the family.

Among the attractions and stalls at Sixfields with giveaways, handouts and activities are: Bouncy castles and inflatable fun, Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue, Trapp'd, Fitness4Less, Everyone Active, live DJ, the club's Football & Education and community programmes, The Cube Disability, The Frank Bruno Foundation, St John's Ambulance, Breast Friends Northampton, the Northampton Samaritans, Cynthia Spencer Hospice, Logic Service Management, and Alliance Foster Care amongst others.

Following the Fun Day, Cobblers take on Birmingham with a 3pm kick off.