No Tuesday game is a relief for Brady after busy schedule for injury-hit Cobblers

Cobblers boss Jon Brady admits he’s happy to have no Tuesday game this week following a run of five games in 15 days.

The combination of injuries and a busy schedule has stretched Town’s squad to the limit over the past couple of weeks, but they were still able to pick up seven points from games against Bristol Rovers, Oxford United and Burton Albion last week.

However, despite their good form, Brady welcomes the chance to reset and reset.

Jon Brady

"Now we have a week without a Tuesday game and I think that’s really important for the whole group,” he said. “A lot of players have started every game in the last couple of weeks and within that group there's a lot of strains and stresses and a lot of players have put themselves on the line.

"It will be good to rest a couple through the week and build them up so they are ready for next weekend."

Cobblers kept their first clean sheet in nearly two months at Burton Albion on Saturday, and it was the first clean sheet of goalkeeper Louie Moulden’s professional career.

"It's brilliant for Louie to get his first clean sheet,” Brady added. “Since he's come in against Bolton I felt he's grown in confidence and I thought he looked very assured today and took pressure off the back-line with some good takes.

"He's an excellent young goalkeeper and James Alger has worked well with him. I'm pleased for Louie but I'm also pleased for the whole team because we haven't had a clean sheet in a while so that was important.