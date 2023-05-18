The former AFC Telford United boss was appointed as the new Saints manager on Tuesday - 48 hours after they had seen their hopes of promotion ended in a 2-0 defeat to Kidderminster Harriers in the Vanarama National League North play-off final at St James Park.

Cowan had been in and around the club in recent weeks, having answered the call from club captain Gaz Dean to come in and play a supporting role after Dean had been placed in interim charge after the departure of Roger Johnson.

Now Cowan has taken charge and he knows time is of the essence as he seeks an audience with the current Brackley squad over the next few days.

Gavin Cowan is settling into his role after he was appointed as the new manager of Brackley Town. Picture by Glenn Alcock

“We really have to get the balance,” the 41-year-old said.

“The lads will be understandably disappointed but we haven’t got a lot of time for disappointment because we are two weeks behind the others.

“I will be speaking to all of the players. They will be getting an idea of the route I want to go down and I want to get an understanding of what they want to do.

“We will be speaking to players over this coming weekend.