'No substance' in rumours linking Koiki with move to Derby County

Ali Koiki limped off in midweek

Jon Brady says there is ‘absolutely no substance’ in suggestions that Derby County are on the verge of signing defender Ali Koiki from the Cobblers.

The 22-year-old left-back was first linked with a move to Pride Park on Friday when former Sky Sports journalist Peter O’Rourke tweeted of Derby’s interest before further rumours circled on social media a few hours later, implying a move was on the brink of being completed. That, however, came as a shock to those at Sixfields who are yet to receive any contact from Derby.

The conspiracists were out in force on Saturday when Koiki was absent from Northampton’s matchday squad for their friendly against Luton Town. The full-back limped off against West Brom three days earlier and sat out on Saturday as a precaution. He was at Sixfields though and sat alongside some of his team-mates in the West Stand.

"From our side of things, there is absolutely no substance to it,” said Brady when asked about the rumours in his post-match interview. “No-one has contacted us from the club.