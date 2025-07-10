No Sixfields return for Ben Perry as Nottingham Forest midfielder makes permanent switch to new club
The hard-working 20-year-old was a popular and well-liked figure during his four-month spell at Sixfields, making 17 appearances in total, and manager Kevin Nolan did make it clear at the end of last season that he would be interested in bringing him back to the club. However, that interest somewhat died down as the summer went on, especially once midfield trio Jack Perkins, Dean Campbell and Tyrese Fornah all agreed moves to Sixfields.
And any chance of a return to Northampton was ended for good on Wednesday evening when it was announced that Perry had signed a three-year deal with Colchester, moving permanently from Forest for an undisclosed fee. He is United’s fifth summer signing.
“It’s really exciting,” said Perry. “My time at Northampton was invaluable. Going there and into a first-team changing room and playing men’s football, I’ve learned so much from my time there, and I’m really hoping to kick on even more this season. I loved playing every Saturday and Tuesday and playing in games that had something on the line.”
