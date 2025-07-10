No Sixfields return for Ben Perry as Nottingham Forest midfielder makes permanent switch to new club

By James Heneghan
Published 10th Jul 2025, 08:53 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 09:07 BST
Ben Perryplaceholder image
Ben Perry
Ben Perry will not be returning to Cobblers next season after the Nottingham Forest midfielder made the permanent switch to League Two Colchester United.

The hard-working 20-year-old was a popular and well-liked figure during his four-month spell at Sixfields, making 17 appearances in total, and manager Kevin Nolan did make it clear at the end of last season that he would be interested in bringing him back to the club. However, that interest somewhat died down as the summer went on, especially once midfield trio Jack Perkins, Dean Campbell and Tyrese Fornah all agreed moves to Sixfields.

And any chance of a return to Northampton was ended for good on Wednesday evening when it was announced that Perry had signed a three-year deal with Colchester, moving permanently from Forest for an undisclosed fee. He is United’s fifth summer signing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s really exciting,” said Perry. “My time at Northampton was invaluable. Going there and into a first-team changing room and playing men’s football, I’ve learned so much from my time there, and I’m really hoping to kick on even more this season. I loved playing every Saturday and Tuesday and playing in games that had something on the line.”

Related topics:SixfieldsCobblersNottingham ForestLeague TwoNorthampton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice