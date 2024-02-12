Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s no respite for Jon Brady on the injury front after Northampton’s casualty list hit double figures on Saturday when defender Aaron McGowan and goalkeeper Lee Burge both had to come off prematurely.

McGowan wore heavy strapping on his return from a groin injury against Bolton Wanderers but the right-back lasted only 35 minutes, seemingly forced off with a recurrence of the same problem. Burge, meanwhile, did not reappear for the second half as Louie Moulden made his Cobblers debut in goal.

McGowan and Burge join an already long and debilitating injury list, which includes Sam Hoskins, Shaun McWilliams, Sam Sherring, Akin Odimayo, Tyler Magloire, Danny Hylton, Ali Koiki and Jack Sowerby.

A disconsolate makes his way off after picking up an injury against Bolton

Manager Jon Brady said: "It was all hands to the pump at half-time and it was all about how we went up against them in the second half so I didn't have time to debrief with any of the medical team with regards to Burgey.

"It's the same with Aaron. We'll have to let the dust settle and see what happens with him.”

Town’s next opponents – Leyton Orient – have shown the importance of having players back from injury. The O’s have won five in seven since being back to full strength following injury issues earlier in the season.

Brady added: "I know Orient lost on Saturday but they've been one of the outstanding teams in the division recently. Richie (Wellens) just got manager of the month because of their performances and how they are playing.

"They've hit a purple patch. They had injuries but they've got their best players back and it just shows what a difference it can make when you have a lot of players out.