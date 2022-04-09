No prizes for guessing Brady's main frustration after Cobblers are held by Bradford City

Jon Brady.

There were no prizes on offer for guessing which aspect of Cobblers’ game bore the brunt of Jon Brady’s frustration after his side were held to a goalless draw by Bradford City on Saturday.

Town created a string of chances at Sixfields but failed to take any of them, with Louis Appere and Sam Hoskins among the most guilty culprits.

"It was a frustrating one,” said Brady. “I think we have hit the bar three times in the last four games now – we just need it to go in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We had a lot of chances today, we took 17 shots in total and I think if we had scored the first one, we would have gone on and scored more.

"The problem at the end was that the boys were really pushing forward and they showed their will to win but our balance wasn’t quite right and we left ourselves open. Robbo (Liam Roberts) had to make one hell of a save.

"Overall, we played some fantastic stuff but we just couldn’t put the ball into the back of the net.

"Potentially players can snatch at chances but I don’t know if that was the case. I will speak to them and debrief it but you see them in training and the finishing is excellent.