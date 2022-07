Cobblers will have no game on New Year’s Day next season after their fixture with Leyton Orient at Sixfields was moved to a new date.

Originally scheduled to be played on Sunday January 1st, 2023, the game will now be played on Bank Holiday Monday (January 2) with a 3.00pm kick off.

The switch has been made to allow both teams an extra day of preparation following games scheduled for the preceding Thursday evening when Cobblers host Swindon.