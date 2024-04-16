No more iFollow as Sky Sports takes over EFL coverage
and live on Freeview channel 276
iFollow and club streaming services will be ditched in the UK next season as part of Sky Sports’ new five-year EFL broadcast deal.
All midweek fixtures in the Championship, League One and League Two will be shown live on Sky from the 2024-25 campaign to 2028-29. These fixtures had previously been available to watch in the UK on EFL subscription service iFollow and clubs’ in-house streaming services, and the Championship’s were also on Sky’s red button.
An EFL statement said: “From next season (2024/25), a new rights agreement between the EFL and Sky Sports comes into effect, making Sky Sports the home of the EFL. With over 1,000 EFL fixtures live on Sky Sports via Sky and NOW each season, iFollow will cease to offer domestic live video coverage of EFL matches.
“The update comes as the EFL begins a five-year rights deal with Sky Sports and will see significantly enhanced exposure for all EFL clubs.
“As part of the groundbreaking partnership with Sky Sports, fans will be able to access more action than ever before from across the EFL's three divisions, as well as every game of the Carabao Cup and Bristol Street Motors Trophy.”
A Sky Sports statement read: “From the 2024/25 season onward, this agreement makes more matches available to stream and will effectively replace the current Sky Sports EFL red button coverage and the EFL’s domestic streaming option provided via iFollow and club streaming services.
“Domestic streaming audio services will remain alongside existing audio-visual arrangements for international audiences via iFollow and club streaming services.”