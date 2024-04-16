Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

iFollow and club streaming services will be ditched in the UK next season as part of Sky Sports’ new five-year EFL broadcast deal.

All midweek fixtures in the Championship, League One and League Two will be shown live on Sky from the 2024-25 campaign to 2028-29. These fixtures had previously been available to watch in the UK on EFL subscription service iFollow and clubs’ in-house streaming services, and the Championship’s were also on Sky’s red button.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An EFL statement said: “From next season (2024/25), a new rights agreement between the EFL and Sky Sports comes into effect, making Sky Sports the home of the EFL. With over 1,000 EFL fixtures live on Sky Sports via Sky and NOW each season, iFollow will cease to offer domestic live video coverage of EFL matches.

Sky Sports will take over all EFL coverage from next season

“The update comes as the EFL begins a five-year rights deal with Sky Sports and will see significantly enhanced exposure for all EFL clubs.

“As part of the groundbreaking partnership with Sky Sports, fans will be able to access more action than ever before from across the EFL's three divisions, as well as every game of the Carabao Cup and Bristol Street Motors Trophy.”

A Sky Sports statement read: “From the 2024/25 season onward, this agreement makes more matches available to stream and will effectively replace the current Sky Sports EFL red button coverage and the EFL’s domestic streaming option provided via iFollow and club streaming services.