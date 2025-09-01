No major incomings for Cobblers on quiet deadline day as club turns focus to free agent market

Kevin Nolan and Colin Calderwood

Cobblers will not be making any significant signings on deadline day after the club decided against completing several possible moves throughout the afternoon and evening, with the focus now turning to the free agent market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton were very much in the market for an attacking player, ideally a striker, but ultimately nothing materialised before the 7pm deadline. They were close to a loan signing at one stage in the afternoon before the parent club, a Premier League side, decided against sanctioning the move late in the day.

Other players did become available throughout the day and Cobblers were active right up until the window closed, but Kevin Nolan and his recruitment team took the view that it was best to stick with what they had instead of adding a player that they did not think would be right for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nonetheless, Nolan has repeatedly acknowledged the need for attacking reinforcements and it’s expected that the club will now turn to the free agent market. A couple of additions are likely this week, albeit neither player will be viewed as an immediate starter once they join. A long list of players are currently out of contract though and remain available to sign over the next few weeks. The window re-opens in January.

Cobblers signed 14 players in total before the transfer window closed – Jack Perkins, Jack Burroughs, Kamarai Swyer, Michael Jacobs, Ross Fitzsimons, Elliott List, Dean Campbell, Conor McCarthy, Tyrese Fornah, Joe Wormleighton, Jordan Thorniley, Michael Forbes, Ethan Wheatley and Terry Taylor. Mitch Pinnock and Aaron McGowan were among the headline departures with 13 others released and Jack Baldwin allowed to leave for Colchester.