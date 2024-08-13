No 'magic wand' for Cobblers but Brady takes 'confidence and belief' from opening day display despite defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There was enough in Cobblers' opening day performance against Bristol Rovers to give manager Jon Brady 'belief' and 'confidence' that his side are heading in the right direction.

Town were ultimately beaten by Bryant Bilongo's stoppage-time header at the Memorial Stadium but despite a disrupted pre-season, and without one or two key players, they were the better side for long spells, especially in the first half.

"There were some half chances and moments where we so nearly got in," said Brady. "I think we could have had more penetration on their goal but those are all things we can work on and considering where we were the week before, to put in a performance like that was pleasing.

"Obviously the result wasn't what we wanted but that will come as we gain more fitness. It's a new group with nine new players that we're trying to knit together and that doesn't come straightaway, especially as they came in quite late.

Jon Brady

"There's no magic wand to make everything click immediately but what I saw gives me confidence and belief moving forward.”

Whilst they struggled to turn promise into substance, Cobblers had several nearly moments in the first half on Saturday when a better touch or pass might have led to clear-cut chances, with Callum Morton especially dangerous.

"We had a couple of good chances and Callum led the line brilliantly,” Brady added. “Their goalkeeper scythes him down when he's nearly through on goal and he goes and presses the 'keeper and the ball trickles just wide of the post.

"We had some chances and we were close to going one up early and we could have nicked a draw at the end with Sam (Hoskins) You know Sam usually hits the target and I thought he was going to score but we kept going right until the end.

"For their goal, there's no blame at all but Foxy gets blocked and his man just gets the other side and those are the fine margins. But every player worked tirelessly and followed the game plan really well and that's our best performance considering the pre-season we've had and where we are now so we will only build on that."