Kelvin Thomas and Kevin Nolan

Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan has no qualms with the amount of backing he was given by chairman Kelvin Thomas before the transfer window closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is no secret that Town have one of the lowest budgets in League One but Nolan says he knew what he was walking into when taking charge of the club last December. There was money available to make another signing or two on deadline day, and offers did go in for players, however for various reasons those deals did not go through, much to the frustration and disappointment of many supporters.

Nevertheless, Nolan is appreciative of the support from those above him and says he was the one, along with his fellow coaches, that ultimately made the key decisions before the window closed at 7pm on Monday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We all sit together and we look at what we feel is a fair price,” explained Nolan. “You have to look at it logically because there are times when you will get out-priced. That is going to happen but the budget is where it is. It's always been the same. There are no lies. Kelvin works tirelessly to bring in investment and to support us as staff as much as he can. I know the work he's doing and the money he's losing to back us.

"Our job is to make the budget work with the best squad we can put together. They backed me to get a player in before the window closed, we made a six-figure bid, but it didn't work out because the other club felt the player was worth more and there has to be a point where we say 'no, we won't go to that'.

"They turned down our offer and we just moved onto the next target. I think it's an overinflated market, that's my opinion, and I'm looking at it and going 'I wouldn't pay that for that player' and we do that as a team – me, Alex (Latimer), Colin (Calderwood) and Sammo (Ian Sampson). As coaches, we have full say because Kelvin trusts us, with James (Whiting) as well, and we're always in full contact and we all know exactly what's going on.

"Will we have to do something else in the future? Who knows. But at this moment in time, we have assembled an excellent squad with fantastic players and we've kept it within the budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm also grateful for the backing and the work we were able to do early on in the summer because that made our life a lot easier and I think you can see the benefits of that on the pitch. The lads need to gel and you're starting to see a team that is together and we're building a culture where you have to work hard for each other. I’m really pleased with where we are at.”