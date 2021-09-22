No fresh injury worries for Cobblers ahead of Salford City trip

Cobblers boss Jon Brady

Aside from long-term absentees Joseph Mills (ankle) and Sid Dennis (knee), Town have no other fitness issues, although Brady has revealed that Aston Villa loan signing Dominic Revan is still not quite ready for first team action.

The squad came through the weekend's draw with Swindon Town unscathed, and Brady has welcomed a free week to prepare for the weekend trip to the north west.

"Thankfully, apart from Millsy and Sid, the squad is quite strong at the moment and we have no real injury concerns to worry about," said the Cobblers boss.

“It is nice to have had a break this week and have a reset, and also work through a few more principles.”

Revan has yet to feature for the Cobblers following his transfer deadline day switch from Villa Park, and Brady outlined the reasons for that, and the fact he is targeting a first appearance in the October 4 EFL Trophy date with Walsall.

"Dominic came to us unfit as he is trying to come back from an injury, he had a thigh problem," said the Town manager.

"We realise he is a good player, and Dominic was really top of the list with what was left out there, and we knew that if we want the best player we can get we have to get him fit.

"So he is coming back from injury, but he is fit to train.

"We had a training game on Monday and he did most of the minutes in it, but he then had to have more of a recovery day on Tuesday.

"That is how we are dealing with it, and we are building him up over the next few weeks.

"There is no timescale on it, and we have certain agreements in place with Aston Villa because we knew what the situation was.

"We are doing our best, along with Villa's advice and that of our medical staff, to make sure he comes back and hits the ground running.