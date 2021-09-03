No fresh injuries for Cobblers as Brady warns of tough test against rejuvenated Scunthorpe United

Jack Sowerby returned to the team in midweek.

Jon Brady has close to a fully-fit squad to select from for tomorrow's game against Scunthorpe United at Sixfields.

Joseph Mills faces a lengthy period on the sidelines after fracturing his ankle last weekend, but otherwise Town are in good shape.

Michael Harriman and Jack Sowerby returned from illness and injury respectively against Forest Green Rovers in midweek, and Jordan Flores also chalked up another hour or so as he continues to manage his Achilles tendinitis.

"I was just pleased that we had players who have been out for quite a while - Michael Harriman and Jack Sowerby especially - and they came through unscathed and we all got through Tuesday with no injuries," said Brady.

"Players are fighting for positions and it shows that our strength and conditioning coach and our physio and what we're doing in training, all those things combined, are helping the lads to stay very match fit.

"Even if they haven't played too much, they are match ready and I think the staff are doing a fantastic job and the players are really buying into what we're trying to do because they're showing a strong work ethic and it's important that they perform when they get the opportunity."

Scunthorpe only narrow avoided relegation last season and had been expected to struggle again this time around, but one defeat from their first five matches, inflicted by Swindon Town on the opening day, represents a solid start to the campaign.

"They may have had their struggles but this season they have only lost one in five so far and they have been very resilient in the way they play," Brady added. "They'll give us different challenges than we have been used to and they're very strong defensively.

"It won't always be perfect but we need to find a way to be better (than Rochdale). But we had a strong pre-season and so far I feel it's been a strong start in the league and if we get three points on Saturday, it'll be a really strong start.