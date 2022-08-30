News you can trust since 1931
No excuses from boss Brady as Cobblers are taught a painful lesson by Ipswich Town

Cobblers boss Jon Brady accepted his team were simply ‘outclassed’ by Ipswich during Tuesday’s 6-0 thrashing in the Papa John’s Trophy.

By James Heneghan
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:37 pm
Updated Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 9:44 am
Cobblers goalkeeper Jonny Maxted is beaten for one of Ipswich Town's six goals at Portman Road (Pictures: Pete Norton)
The Sky Bet League One title favourites were on the front foot from minute one and showed no mercy on Town at Portman Road, racing into a 3-0 lead after just 26 minutes before adding another three goals in the second-half.

"Obviously the result is very disappointing,” said Brady. “You don’t ever want to lose against any opponent like that.

"We made a lot of changes tonight and the average age of the squad was just 21 and I knew this would be one of our biggest tests – it’s one of the hardest tests in the whole competition.

Danny Hylton on the attack for the Cobblers in their 6-0 thrashing at Ipswich Town (Pictures: Pete Norton)

"They made changes as well, but it’s still a hugely strong squad and we have come up against one hell of a team and one hell of a football club who have some very strong players.

"Obviously we have come up very short but it’s fantastic experience for the young lads.

"It’s certainly a huge examination for a lot of them and they have been very stretched tonight but it shows the level of quality Ipswich have - we were outclassed.”

