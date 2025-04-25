No decisions have been made on Town's 16 out-of-contract players, insists Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan will have to make a decision on Mitch Pinnock and Aaron McGowan, both of whom are out of contract in the summer

Kevin Nolan will be studying his players closely in the final two games of the season after insisting he has yet to make any decisions on those who are out of contract this summer.

Nolan and Northampton’s recruitment team are braced for a busy summer of incomings and outgoings with the vast majority of the first-team squad effectively due to be free agents once the season has ended.

Town’s League One safety was secured on Easter Monday but Nolan will wait after next week’s final game of the season against Wigan Athletic before making his final decisions on players.

"We have two games left and the lads still have a lot to prove to me and a lot to show me,” he said ahead of tomorrow’s game at Crawley. “These moments matter for me to see what type of players we have in the building so I'm looking forward to it.

"Being completely honest, no, I haven't made my mind up. I've been so focused on our objective and getting to safety and it was always going to be a conversation for afterwards.

"We've had a couple of days off and we're now starting to look into the recruitment side of it, but we're not taking our eye off the fact I've got 20 plus players in the building and there's 16 that I need to make a decision on. I have to give them my full focus as well as looking for players who might come in and make us better.

"There are decisions to be made and I'm big enough to make them and stand by them and I hope the fans trust me to work my socks off to retain the right players and bring the right ones in.

"What I will say is that I've been really impressed by this squad and what they've done since I came in. There are lots of decisions to be made but they won't be made now, they will have to wait until after Wigan.”