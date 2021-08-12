No better feeling for Brady than to send Cobblers' 'incredible' fans home happy

Cobblers have enjoyed their first away trip in 18 months.

There was no better feeling for Jon Brady than to send Cobblers' fans home happy following their first away trip in 18 months.

Over 900 supporters made the short hop up the M1 to see their side claim a fine victory over Coventry City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

That was the first time Cobblers fans had travelled to an away game since the 3-0 victory at Grimsby Town in February 2020.

"We reminisced the other day and we wanted to show the players some images.," said Brady. "It was the FA Cup win at Coventry in the 2015/16 season and the players went to that away end after the game.

"I remember showing it to the players on the first day of pre-season before we went out to train and it put tingles on the back of my neck.

"To see that again tonight and to send them home happy, it just can't feel any better for us than that."

Brady had been asked about Town's away support in the build-up to Wednesday's game and he spoke about how he couldn't wait to experience it for himself.

Speaking on Wednesday, Brady said: “I got a taste of that away support when I was assistant to Dean Austin a few years ago and we went away to Bury, Walsall and places like that.

“I hadn’t really been to many away games previously but, I’ll tell you what, after experiencing that, I know our away following is incredible.

“They really seem to bring their extra voices to away games. Marc Richards and Sam Hoskins have told me all about when they won that game at Coventry (in 2015) and how good the fans were.