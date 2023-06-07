Sport will always be mired in controversy, that’s probably one of the reasons why we love it so much.
From your team being hard done by, an athlete using sports to send out political messages or someone has just flat-out cheated, here are just 9 controversial moments that got the world talking.
See how many of these moments you can remember in this gallery.
Which moments in sport stand out for you and why? Let us know your memories via our social media channels.
1. 1966 World Cup final - was it over the line?
Few moments in sporting history have provoked such fierce debate as Geoff Hurst's second goal against West Germany in the 1966 final at Wembley. Fans all held their breath as referee Gottfried Dienst consulted with linesman Tofiq Bahramov before awarding the goal. Photo: Getty Images
2. England's 'Bodyline' Tour of Australia.
In the 1932-33 series in Australia, England pioneered the controversial 'bodyline' ball on their way to winning the series. It caused a huge political fall out as business between the two countries was adversely affected as citizens of each country avoided goods manufactured in the other. Photo: Getty Images
3. HAND OF GOD - the pathetic to the sublime
The 1986 quarter-final between England and Argentina saw one of the most controversial moments in football history. It came in the second half of the match in Mexico City when Diego Maradona punched the ball into the net when jumping up against England goalkeeper Peter Shilton. Photo: Getty Images
4. Colin Kaepernick - Protest sparks massive debate but ends NFL career
In the 2016 pre-season, San Francisco quarter-back Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem as opposed to the tradition of standing. It was the start of a protest movement that spread throughout the NFL. The protest drew stinging criticism and led to his departure from the 49ers. Photo: Getty Images