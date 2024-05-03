Next step for Cobblers is to 'consolidate' in League One - Jon Brady
and live on Freeview channel 276
Manager Jon Brady says ‘consolidating’ in League One should be the next objective for the Cobblers after their success in 2023/24, although the ‘ultimate goal’ next season will again be to avoid relegation.
Town exceeded virtually all pre-season predictions by finishing 14th with an impressive tally of 60 points in League One this season, securing safety long before the final game of the campaign.
However, whilst some will be hoping to push on again, the 2024/25 iteration of League One is set to be even stronger, especially with big-spending pair Stockport County and Wrexham on the way up.
"What you want to do is keep improving and first and foremost I want to keep improving myself and be the best version of myself,” said Brady. “Then you look at the club and the players and the staff and we all want to keep moving forward.
"We’ve done that over the last three years but you look ahead to next season, if we finish below where we have this season, people on the outside will say we haven't improved but it’ll be a very, very competitive league.
"I don’t want to put restrictions on anything but the ultimate goal will still be to finish above the red line. As and when we recruit, we’ll review it and we’ll have an idea but what I really like to do is empower the players and they take ownership of our goal for the season. I feel that's so important and it’s their target.
"I’m a realist but the next step for us is to consolidate in this league. It’s a long time since this club had three years in a row in League One and it’ll be another tough challenge next season. You see the clubs that have up and the financial power they have, and then the big clubs that will come down from the Championship, it looks very, very strong.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.