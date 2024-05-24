Northampton Town can look forward to another exciting season ahead.Northampton Town can look forward to another exciting season ahead.
Next season's final predicted League One table and where Northampton Town, Charlton Athletic, Peterborough United, Wigan Athletic, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers are tipped to finish

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th May 2024, 07:19 BST
Cobblers are looking forward to an exciting 2024/25 season and a season full of more hope.

Business has been quite so far at Sixfields, with Ben Fox and Lee Burge signing new deals, while Shaun McWilliams has departed for promotion hopefuls Rotheram United.

The league features plenty of big boys who will fancy their chances of fighting it out for a place in the Championship. It also promises to be another competitive season at the other end of the table.

Here we look at how the final League One table is expected to look, with finishing positions based on each side’s odds with SkyBet to win the league.

Get more Stags news, here.

3/1

1. Birmingham City

3/1 Photo: Cameron Smith

8/1

2. Bolton Wanderers

8/1 Photo: Michael Steele

8/1

3. Huddersfield Town

8/1 Photo: Ashley Allen

11/1

4. Wrexham

11/1 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

