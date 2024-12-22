Brady is said to be in contention for the now vacant manager job at Fleetwood Town following Charlie Adam’s sacking on Sunday afternoon.

The popular Australian resigned from Northampton earlier this month following the club’s 2-0 defeat at Stevenage.

It brought to an end a four-year spell at Sixfields which saw him guide the club to promotion.

Speaking days after his departure via an LMA statement, he said: “I would like to sincerely thank everyone at Northampton Town. My particular thanks to Kelvin (Thomas), James (Whiting) and the Northampton Board who have shown me tremendous support throughout my time with the club, for which I will be forever grateful.

“Ultimately it was my decision to resign from my position as manager of Northampton Town Football Club."

Brady is rated as a 10/1 long shot to replace Adam, with former Burton manager Dino Maamria named as favourite, according to odds released by Skinlords.com