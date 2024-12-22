Fleetwood Town sacked Charlie Adam on Sunday following the club's 2-0 defeat at Barrow.Fleetwood Town sacked Charlie Adam on Sunday following the club's 2-0 defeat at Barrow.
Next Fleetwood Town manager: Former Northampton Town, Stevenage and Salford City managers in contention for vacant Fleetwood job

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 22nd Dec 2024, 15:08 GMT
Former Cobblers manager Jon Brady could be in line for a quick return to management.

Brady is said to be in contention for the now vacant manager job at Fleetwood Town following Charlie Adam’s sacking on Sunday afternoon.

The popular Australian resigned from Northampton earlier this month following the club’s 2-0 defeat at Stevenage.

It brought to an end a four-year spell at Sixfields which saw him guide the club to promotion.

Speaking days after his departure via an LMA statement, he said: “I would like to sincerely thank everyone at Northampton Town. My particular thanks to Kelvin (Thomas), James (Whiting) and the Northampton Board who have shown me tremendous support throughout my time with the club, for which I will be forever grateful.

“Ultimately it was my decision to resign from my position as manager of Northampton Town Football Club."

Brady is rated as a 10/1 long shot to replace Adam, with former Burton manager Dino Maamria named as favourite, according to odds released by Skinlords.com

5/2

1. Dino Maamria

5/2 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
10/3

2. Pete Wild

10/3 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Carlisle United at Sixfields on April 06, 2024 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) : 4/1

3. Pete Norton : Paul Simpson

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Carlisle United at Sixfields on April 06, 2024 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) : 4/1 Photo: Getty Images : f

Photo Sales
9/2

4. Jody Morris

9/2 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
