Newport trip postponed after Cobblers reject request to switch fixture to Sixfields

Rodney Parade.

Next Tuesday's scheduled trip to Newport County will need a new date after Cobblers rejected a request to switch the fixture to Sixfields.

Newport were due to play their delayed first home game against Northampton on August 17 but that is not possible due to the Rodney Parade Pitch needing to be relaid over the summer.

The Exiles had to play two league games at Cardiff City's home ground last season because of problems with their pitch.

"It won't be ready for the 17th, I can say that," manager Michael Flynn told BBC Sport Wales. "I think we are waiting for a date from the Football League."

Newport do not expect to play any of their first five League Two matches this season at home.

County had hoped to switch their fixture with Northampton to Sixfields but instead it will be rescheduled, possibly for September, meaning Flynn's side will travel to Oldham, Mansfield, Tranmere and Salford before the end of August, as well as visiting Ipswich in the Carabao Cup.