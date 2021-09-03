Newport squad decimated by Covid just 11 days before Cobblers fixture

Rodney Parade.

Newport County's squad has been decimated by Covid just 11 days before they are due to host the Cobblers at Rodney Parade.

Manager Michael Flynn, who missed last week's trip to Salford and has only just recovered after falling ill himself, says four players tested positive whilst three others will have to self-isolate.

However, he still intends to field a squad for their first home game of the season against Leyton Orient this weekend.

"I have got seven players out with Covid," said Flynn.

"There are four that have got it and three that have to isolate after being in close contact with their team-mates. We can field a team and I am not into trying to get any advantage through it.

"Until this, I would say we’ve had the best Covid record in the Football League. We haven’t had one game called off and we only had one player who’d had it, but that was away from the group."

Flynn also revealed some of his players have not been vaccinated.

"One or two of them have got to isolate because they haven't been double jabbed," he added. "That's a responsibility - or a decision - they've got to live with.

"They've decided not to have the jab so every time they come in close contact (with someone who's tested positive) they're going to have to miss 10 days of football.

"I'm not happy with it, but I've got to let the players make their own decisions."

On his own experience of Covid, Flynn said: "It was bad for three or four days - I was shaking, aching, sweating.

"I still can't taste or smell anything, and my voice is still very nasally, but I am on the mend.