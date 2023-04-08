News you can trust since 1931
Lee Burge's expression just about sums up a miserable day for the Cobblers in Wales.

Newport County 3 Northampton Town 0: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers’ promotion hopes took a major hit when they suffered more injury frustration during Friday’s 3-0 defeat at Newport County.

By James Heneghan
Published 8th Apr 2023, 10:37 BST

Jack Sowerby, Aaron McGowan and Akin Odimayo all picked up injuries on a forgettable afternoon across the Welsh border. Omar Bogle’s goal gave Newport a half-time lead before his late penalty, followed by Charlie McNeil’s stoppage-time third, rubbed salt into Northampton’s wounds. Jon Brady’s side remain second but have a group of teams ganging up just behind them. Here are our player ratings from Rodney Parade…

Kept out the initial effort before Bogle pounced on the rebound to break the deadlock. Made a couple of routine saves in the second-half but found himself out of position when Newport won their penalty... 6

1. Lee Burge

1. Lee Burge

Kept out the initial effort before Bogle pounced on the rebound to break the deadlock. Made a couple of routine saves in the second-half but found himself out of position when Newport won their penalty... 6

Not his best day. Headed a good chance over at 0-0 and was loose in possession. Gave away the late penalty too, though it was a harsh decision... 5

2. Harvey Lintott

2. Harvey Lintott

Not his best day. Headed a good chance over at 0-0 and was loose in possession. Gave away the late penalty too, though it was a harsh decision... 5

Afternoon lasted less than half-an-hour due to a bad-looking ankle injury. Left the ground on crutches and wearing a protective boot, which suggests his season might be over early for the second year running. This game can be cruel at times... 6

3. Aaron McGowan

3. Aaron McGowan

Afternoon lasted less than half-an-hour due to a bad-looking ankle injury. Left the ground on crutches and wearing a protective boot, which suggests his season might be over early for the second year running. This game can be cruel at times... 6

Skipper was one of the better performers on a tough day, but he won't be happy with how Bogle was left in space to give Newport the lead. The two late goals made the scoreline more one-sided than it actually was... 6

4. Jon Guthrie

4. Jon Guthrie

Skipper was one of the better performers on a tough day, but he won't be happy with how Bogle was left in space to give Newport the lead. The two late goals made the scoreline more one-sided than it actually was... 6

