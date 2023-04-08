Jack Sowerby, Aaron McGowan and Akin Odimayo all picked up injuries on a forgettable afternoon across the Welsh border. Omar Bogle’s goal gave Newport a half-time lead before his late penalty, followed by Charlie McNeil’s stoppage-time third, rubbed salt into Northampton’s wounds. Jon Brady’s side remain second but have a group of teams ganging up just behind them. Here are our player ratings from Rodney Parade…